BSF jawan dies by suicide near Pakistan border in Jaisalmer

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide with his service rifle while on duty along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident happened along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. (Representative Image)

The jawan has been identified by police as 36-year-old Mohil Mola, a resident of West Bengal, who was posted in BSF’s 92 battalion. Till filling of this report, police was clueless about the reason behind the incident.

Hearing a sound of the fire, soldiers rushed to the spot and found Mola lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that family members of the deceased have been informed and after conducting the postmortem the body will be handed over to them. Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a probe into the matter.

Similar incident was reported from Barmer on November 9 when a BSF jawan died by suicide with his service rifle while on duty along the Pakistan border.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290