Centre giving away assets to its acquaintances at throwaway prices: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Hitting out at the Centre, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the government should help the poor and middle-class people instead of giving away assets created in the past 70 years to private persons at throwaway prices.

The former union minister alleged that the Central government wants to give the country’s assets, be it ports, railways, airports or big institutions, to its acquaintances at throwaway prices.

Addressing reporters in Dausa, he said, “The government should help the poor and middle-class people instead of handing over the assets of the country to select people.”

Also Read | No Bombay HC relief for Narayan Rane

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people and doing divisive politics.

“Today, unemployment and inflation are skyrocketing. And I am surprised that BJP leaders across the country are taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatras,” he said.

“For what are they seeking blessings? Petrol prices are above 105 per litre, one gas cylinder is for 900, there are no jobs, lakhs of people died due to coronavirus disease, there was oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic, still they are seeking blessings,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said all charges made by the Congress leader are baseless. “Ever since the BJP government was formed in the Centre, rightful money of the poor is reaching their bank accounts. The government’s other schemes are working on the principle of sabka saath sabka vishvas,” he said.

He said the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is being taken out to ensure that welfare schemes reach the masses.

Pilot, during his Dausa visit, also exuded confidence that the Congress will win the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

The elections will be held in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts. Polling will be held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1, and counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

