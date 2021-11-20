‘Centre should decide soon on need of booster dose’: Gehlot

Emphasizing the need for Covid-19 booster dose, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a letter will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to permit booster dose.

He said it is learnt that booster doses are being administered in about 35 countries of the world. In such a situation, it is necessary for the Central government to take appropriate decisions regarding the need for booster doses and issue guidelines to the states to save the people from the third wave.

The state health department will be conducting its own serosurvey to assess the need for vaccines booster doses. Under the survey, over 16,800 samples from 14 districts will be collected to assess the immunity of the people who have been administered with the first, second or no dose of the vaccine.

Gehlot expressed his concern over the increase in the number of corona positive cases in some districts of the state in the last few days. He said that in view of the experiences of the second wave and the nature of this virus, the strategy of re-testing, tracking and tracing should be implemented strongly. He said that it is necessary to stop the infection at the primary level so that the people of the state can be saved from the third wave.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation and that of seasonal diseases on Friday, he said that sampling should be increased across the state.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, said that after vaccination, serosurvey is being done to check the immunity in people, in which frontline workers, health care workers and the general public have been included.

The purpose of the survey is to measure the immunity level in the general population and health care workers, find out monthly changing trend of immune response for 12 months, compare immunity level in vaccinated non-diseased, vaccinated and diseased, non-vaccinated without disease and non-vaccinated with disease persons in the general population and compare immunity level.

Bhandari said the study will help in the prediction of the risk of further outbreaks/COVID wave and the need for a booster dose of vaccines.

After three-month, Rajasthan reported a death due to Covid-19 in Jaipur district on Thursday. The state reported 18 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 95. As many as 12 cases were found in Jaipur, followed by 4 in Ajmer and one each in Baran and Pali.