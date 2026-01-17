Class 12 student dies after falling from 2nd floor of private school in Rajasthan

An 18-year-old student studying in Class 12 at a private school in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar died on Friday after falling from the second floor of the building. The student was immediately rushed to the hospital by the school staff where she was declared dead. (Representative file photo)

Confirming the development, station house officer of Kotwali police station, Rameshwar Lal Bishnoi, said the accident took place when the student was returning after giving an examination.

“Her mother and elder brother were also with her during the exam. However, the incident is suspicious as she fell off the second floor of the school building. We are investigating the matter and also probing whether there were any lapses in the construction of building or school safety measures that led to the accident”, Bishnoi said.

According to officials, the student was unwell when she went to sit for the practical exam.

“Her mother and brother had been waiting outside. After the exam, she was coming downstairs when she slipped off the railing and fell down,” said Bishnoi.

“Her body has been sent for an autopsy. The police team will also speak to her mother and the brother along with the school staff. A further probe is underway.”