Wanted Delhi criminal dies of gunshot wound at Kherki Daula toll plaza

A wanted criminal from Delhi died of a bullet injury at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Tuesday evening, police said, adding he had sought help from a paramedical team at the site. Police recovered two pistols, magazines and live rounds from his SUV as teams probe whether the firing was targeted or accidental. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Manoj Ojha, 32, who had 16 criminal cases of murder, extortion, dacoity and loot registered against him at various police stations in Delhi. Police said he had also been convicted in two cases and had come out of jail on bail in June 2025.

Investigators said Ojha was travelling alone in a Delhi-registered Bolero car from Manesar towards Delhi when he reached the toll plaza and approached an ambulance deployed there for medical emergencies.

ACP (Manesar) Virender Saini said Ojha had sustained a bullet injury in the abdomen. “It was between 4.30pm and 5 pm on Tuesday when he ran towards a paramedical team of the ambulance deployed at the Kherki Daula toll plaza after getting out of his car,” Saini said.

“He told them that he was shot by a suspect almost five kilometres back while asking them to take him to a hospital. The team immediately rushed him to Medanta Medicity hospital in Sector 38 where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the ACP said.

Police recovered two pistols, four magazines and 26 live rounds from the Bolero. Saini said they were investigating whether Ojha was shot after being chased or if he accidentally fired one of the pistols. Forensic experts and crime branch teams are examining the vehicle and CCTV footage. Police said an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday would bring further clarity.