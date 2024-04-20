Cong questioned existence of Ram: Yogi

Attacking the Congress, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the party had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and enacted laws perceived as unfavourable to Hindus during their time in power. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

“Congress attacked the eternal faith of India…they brought laws which were against Hindus. They attacked the faith by questioning the existence of Lord Ram,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Bhim town of Rajsamand in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. He added they compared Maharana Pratap with Akbar.

He criticised the UPA Government, alleging that during its tenure, poverty persisted, farmers were driven to suicide, and terror attacks were rampant. Adityanath accused the Congress of serving biryani to terrorists during such tumultuous times.

He said before 2014, the people of country faced hunger but now 80 crore people are getting the benefit of free rations; 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened ensuring direct transfer of scheme benefit; 12 crore are getting benefit of Kissan Samman Nidhi; 10 crore are getting benefit of Ujjwala scheme; and 2.5 crore got free electricity connection. He assured that the schemes will continue, and their benefits will reach the people.

Adityanath said that the country has reached a point where on one end, there is PM Narendra Modi seeking votes for development, and on the other end, there are those who do not want to see India progress.

He said that people have witnessed development over the last 10 years, during which the country’s image has strengthened, and borders have become more secure. Issues related to terrorism and Naxalism have been resolved.

Commenting on it Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the constitution which gives right of equality and respect to all was brought by Congress. It was the UPA government which waived ₹72,000 crore farm loans, whereas the BJP cheated people, promising doubling the farmers income and law for MSP.

He said the UPA government brought historic laws such as Right to Education, Right to Information, and MNREGA.