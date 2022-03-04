Congress lawmaker’s ‘threatening call’ to Rajasthan police officer triggers uproar
JAIPUR: An audio clip in which ruling Congress lawmaker Rajendra Singh Bidhuri is purportedly heard abusing and threatening a police officer over the phone and demanding the arrest of an accused in a case has gone viral and triggered protests in the Rajasthan assembly on Friday.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers raised the issue in the House and demanded action and the government’s reply. They stormed to the Well of the assembly.
BJP lawmaker Vasudev Devnani called Bidhuri’s conduct condemnable. Opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria said nothing can be more shameful than this conduct. He asked how could government employees work when the ruling party lawmakers behave in such a manner. Minister Shanti Dhariwal assured the assembly the matter will be looked into.
The purported 7.7-minute conversation between the Station House Officer (SHO) and Bidhuri, who represents Begun (Chittorgarh) in the House, took place early this month.
The SHO met Chittorgarh police superintendent Preeti Jain on Thursday and requested a transfer to police lines. He also gave Jain the audio recording. “He has been transferred to police lines and the matter is being looked into,” said Jain. “The SHO has been shifted at his request.”
In the complaint to Jain, the SHO said Bidhuri was pressuring him for the arrest even as the investigation in the case was going on.
Bidhuri, who was unavailable for a response, earlier denied abusing the SHO and called the audio doctored. Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas defended Bidhuri saying the latter has denied the allegations. “The MLA has said that it is not his voice. He is a mass leader and keeps raising public interest issues,” Khachariyawas said.
-
Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 forgotten foods to deal with hot flashes
A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth in your upper body - face, neck or chest and can be followed by a lot of sweating and palpitations. While many of us rarely experience them, their frequency may increase during perimenopausal or menopausal stage. Certain medical conditions, hot environment, a strenuous physical activity could also trigger hot flashes.
-
‘You play so much limited-overs cricket that you lose basics’: Gambhir on Kohli
Gautam Gambhir noticed a big weakness in Virat Kohli's batting after he was dismissed on 45 in his 100th Test in Mohali.
-
'Due to Ganguly's stature and position, no one could object': Ex-BCCI selector
A former BCCI selector has claimed that board president Sourav Ganguly regularly attends team selection meetings even though the rules suggest otherwise.
-
45 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Watch Kohli's reaction as he goes through his dismissal replay, Rohit stunned
As a disappointed Kohli walked back to the change room, the camera caught the former India captain watching his dismissal on the television screen. Expectedly, Kohli seemed a bit miffed as his expressions suggested.