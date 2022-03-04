Congress lawmaker’s ‘threatening call’ to Rajasthan police officer triggers uproar

JAIPUR: An audio clip in which ruling Congress lawmaker Rajendra Singh Bidhuri is purportedly heard abusing and threatening a police officer over the phone and demanding the arrest of an accused in a case has gone viral and triggered protests in the Rajasthan assembly on Friday.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers raised the issue in the House and demanded action and the government’s reply. They stormed to the Well of the assembly.

BJP lawmaker Vasudev Devnani called Bidhuri’s conduct condemnable. Opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria said nothing can be more shameful than this conduct. He asked how could government employees work when the ruling party lawmakers behave in such a manner. Minister Shanti Dhariwal assured the assembly the matter will be looked into.

The purported 7.7-minute conversation between the Station House Officer (SHO) and Bidhuri, who represents Begun (Chittorgarh) in the House, took place early this month.

The SHO met Chittorgarh police superintendent Preeti Jain on Thursday and requested a transfer to police lines. He also gave Jain the audio recording. “He has been transferred to police lines and the matter is being looked into,” said Jain. “The SHO has been shifted at his request.”

In the complaint to Jain, the SHO said Bidhuri was pressuring him for the arrest even as the investigation in the case was going on.

Bidhuri, who was unavailable for a response, earlier denied abusing the SHO and called the audio doctored. Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas defended Bidhuri saying the latter has denied the allegations. “The MLA has said that it is not his voice. He is a mass leader and keeps raising public interest issues,” Khachariyawas said.