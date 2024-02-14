 Constable shoots self inside police station in Sikar: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Jaipur / Constable shoots self inside police station in Sikar: Police

Constable shoots self inside police station in Sikar: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Police said the constable identified as Harikishan Dhaka was on night duty at the Sikar’s Ramgarh police station on Tuesday night and the incident took place early morning next day

Jaipur: A 35-year-old police constable on Wednesday shot himself inside a police station in Rajasthan’s Sikar district leading to his death on the spot, police officers familiar with the matter said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the constable identified as Harikishan Dhaka was on night duty at the Sikar’s Ramgarh police station on Tuesday night and the incident took place early morning next day.

“The bullet hit his head leading to his death immediately. The constable either has committed suicide or has shot the bullet by mistake. Further investigation is underway,” said superintendent of police (SP) Paris Deshmukh.

Police said that Dhaka, who served over 15 years in the police, was posted in Ramgarh for the last four years.

“On Wednesday early morning, another constable sitting at the gate of the police station heard a bullet sound from inside. He immediately rushed at the office and found the constable (Dhaka) lying dead on the floor,” SP Deshmukh said.

No suicide was also found on him, said police. “Dhaka has a wife and two children in his family. The body was sent for an autopsy. Police are probing the matter,” the SP said.

