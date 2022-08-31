Cops accused of pushing Rajasthan lawyer to suicide suspended, last rites held
The family of a 47-year-old lawyer, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, conducted his last rites on Wednesday after seven policemen accused of harassing him were suspended.
The lawyer was found hanging at his home on Monday. His family earlier alleged police tortured him for his campaign against drugs, refused to accept the body, and held a demonstration.
Police superintendent Anand Sharma said the lawyer’s post-mortem was conducted and his body was cremated after talks with the family. He added the seven policemen were suspended late on Tuesday and the lawyer’s widow lodged a case against them.
Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police will probe the matter and ₹30 lakh financial assistance will be provided to the family. The local Bar Association will raise the money with the administration’s help.
Police said the lawyer in April brought three men to a police station and accused them of being peddlers but no drugs were recovered from them. Later, the three alleged advocates and others thrashed them and extorted ₹8000. A video was also shot while thrashing them.
Police said the lawyer was injured when they were forced to use mild force to disperse a mob demanding the arrest of the three on April 18. They added the lawyer registered a case against the police for thrashing him while the three lodged a First Information Report against him under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The lawyer did not leave any suicide note, but his family maintained he was under stress as police were harassing him repeatedly after the case was registered.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
