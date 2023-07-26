Rajasthan parents die by suicide after daughter marries against their wishes

A couple in Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide because their daughter married her boyfriend outside their caste, the police said. Representational image.

“Our daughter got into a love marriage. Due to this we (me and my wife) are upset and committing suicide. Police should not harass our son. My relatives, please take care of our dear son,” the elderly couple wrote in their suicide note before jumping in front of a moving train. They died at spot.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning on the Pali-Jodhpur highway in Pali district. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Satyanarayan Rajpurohit, assistant sub inspector at Sadar police station in Pali, confirmed the development.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Ashok Vyas and his 50-year-old wife Meena Vyas, residents of Old Housing Board in Pali. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Bangar Hospital.

A day before the incident, the couple tried to talk their daughter out of the inter-caste marriage, but she refused to listen, the police said, adding that she refused to identify her parents.

Meanwhile, the police are unable to contact their son as his phone is switched off, and nobody knows his whereabouts. Meanwhile, many people from their community gathered outside the mortuary.

