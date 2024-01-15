Couple including a minor girl, die by suicide in Rajasthan’s Bikaner: Police

A young couple died by suicide on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, police said. The incident was reported from Balotra district. The girl was reported to be a minor and both of them were residents of Bikaner, police said. (Representative file image)

A detailed report will reveal the exact reason of death, police said.

According to police, some passerby noticed two bodies in the hilly area of Nakoda Road after which they informed authorities.

Police reached the spot and took mobile phones of the deceased to ascertain their identities.

The girl was reported to be a minor and both of them were residents of Bikaner, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Lakshmi Narayan Bhargav (24), a resident of Nokha in Bikaner, while the minor girl is also said to be from the same area.

The father of the minor girl had filed a missing person report at the Nokha police station.

Police said the family of both deceased have been informed about the deaths.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290