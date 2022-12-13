Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Court employee murder case: FIR filed against judicial officer

Court employee murder case: FIR filed against judicial officer

Updated on Dec 13, 2022 04:09 PM IST

The judicial employees' organisations, staging protest for over 24 days, termed it a victory for justice.

The judicial employees of subordinate courts demanded strict action against the guilty along with a ₹50 lakh compensation to Mehra's family.
Amid the ongoing protest against the suspicious murder of court employee Subhash Mehra, the Jaipur police registered an FIR against the NDPS court's judicial officer Krishna Swaroop Chalana. Case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including conspiracy, murder, illegal confinement along with various sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

The judicial employees' organisations, staging protest for over 24 days, termed it a victory for justice. They demanded strict action against the guilty along with a 50 lakh compensation to Mehra's family.

On November 10, the half-burnt body of the judicial employee was found at Chalana's residence in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. The complaint was filed against Chalana by Mehra's relatives. They alleged that the judicial officer and his family members forcibly called Mehra to their residence to kill him.

Court employees in subordinate courts from across Rajasthan went for an indefinite mass leave, demanding investigation in the murder case.

murder jaipur protest
