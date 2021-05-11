Covid in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates 1 month salary to CM relief fund
Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister’s relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.
Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.
He wrote a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.
