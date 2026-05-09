Kota , The condition of three out of the four women undergoing treatment for kidney infection they contracted after undergoing caesarean deliveries at a government hospital and medical college here remains critical for the fourth day on Friday. C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis

The fourth woman has indicated signs of recovery after dialysis, with satisfactory discharge of urine, officials said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fatal infection has not been ascertained yet. The district administration has so far maintained silence on the pace of inquiry and action taken against the negligence.

The state government has sent a high-level team from Jaipur. The team is coordinating with local doctors in treating the four women, additional principal of the hospital, Dr R P Meena, told PTI.

A high-level investigation is also underway to ascertain the cause of the infection, he added.

Six women Dhanno, Sushila, Ragani, Chandrakala, Payal and Jyoti Nayak had developed complications 8-10 hours after they underwent caesarean sections at the medical college and hospital between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Two of them have died. While Payal died on Tuesday, Jyoti Nayak died on Thursday morning.

The condition of Dhanno, Sushila and Ragani continued to be critical on Friday and were given dialysis in the afternoon. Chandrakala has shown signs of recovery with satisfactory discharge of urine, Dr Meena said.

Dhanno's condition remains more critical. Her newborn baby is also on oxygen support, he said.

Of the other newborns, Payal's baby was healthy and was sent home with relatives. The other four infants are currently housed in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and are of sound health, he said.

Meanwhile, the district collector's office has not issued an official statement on the matter yet. PTI did not receive an answer after trying to reach the collector by phone.

According to sources, the women were housed in the geology ward of the hospital's super speciality block after the surgeries. Dr B L Patidar and Dr Neha were said to have performed the C-sections on them.

The victims' families have lodged a complaint against the doctors for negligence.

Jyoti Nayak's husband Ravi said that when his wife's condition began worsening at around 2 am on Tuesday, he informed the medical staff, but no one took a serious note until 8 am, when the six women were suddenly rushed to the nephrology ward.

Dr R P Meena refuted the allegation, claiming that as soon as the women's condition turned critical, the medical staff swung into action and shifted them to the nephrology ward.

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