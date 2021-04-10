Curfew to check Covid-19 spread extended in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has extended the curfew imposed in nine urban centres, including Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur and Ajmer, to check a spike in Covid-19 cases by two hours from 8 pm to 6 am and until April 30. Earlier, the curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am till April 19.

Rajasthan on Friday reported 3,970 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths.

Officials said the other places where the curfew has been extended are Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, and Abu Road.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to ensure zero mobility in micro-containment created to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He chaired a Covid-19 review meeting and issued directions for increasing testing and contact tracing of the infected people. Gehlot asked the officials to identify micro-containment zones in all districts.

Gehlot has separately urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the state with 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses as the state’s stock was likely to finish in two days.

Several states have warned that they would run out of vaccines. This has prompted Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to reiterate that there was no shortage.

To be sure, the problem seems to be more a result of the last-mile allocation of vaccines within states.

The Rajasthan government has also issued directions for setting up a state-level “Corona war room” and district-level control rooms.

Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that Covid-19 sampling has been increased to 55,000 daily and the target was to increase it to 10,00,00 by the end of this month.