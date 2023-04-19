Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Village council ostracises family for wedding procession of brides

Rajasthan: Village council ostracises family for wedding procession of brides

ByMukesh Mathrani
Apr 19, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Shankar Meghwal, the head of the family, said they have filed a police complaint against the village council

A Dalit village council has ostracised a family and fined it 50,000 for organising wedding procession of two brides in Rajasthan’s Barmer, saying it was against their custom. Such processions are meant for grooms, the council said.

Shankar Meghwal, the head of the family, said they have filed a police complaint against the village council. He said the brides were taken to the wedding venue on horses which annoyed the panchayat members. Meghwal said a panchayat meeting was organised on Tuesday where the penalty was imposed.

“We organised the wedding procession of my sisters to convey the message of gender equality,” said Meghwal. He added they did not intend to annoy anyone and yet they face a social boycott.

Meghwal said the panchayat members passed an order saying no one in the community will even talk to them or invite them to any social events.

Nathu Singh Charan, a local police officer, said they have received a complaint and started an investigation. “...action will be taken accordingly.”

rajasthan penalty investigation family dalit community gender equality custom wedding procession barmer + 8 more
