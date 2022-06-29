Deserted streets, downed shutters as Udaipur remains on edge | Watch
Streets wore a deserted look and shops remained closed amid eerie calm in Udaipur on Wednesday, the first morning after a man was beheaded for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the party earlier this month for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
A video shared by ANI showed empty roads and downed shutters, with heavy police presence on the ground. At one point, a policeman is seen flagging down the person recording the video, presumably the news agency’s cameraperson.
Rajasthan’s lake city is the on the edge after the victim, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was hacked to death at 2:30pm on Tuesday inside his shop in the Maldas street area. The two killers, identified as Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammed, entered the shop posing as customers; of the two, Akhtari repeatedly slashed Lal’s neck with a knife, while Mohammed filmed the grisly act.
The duo also threatened to physically harm prime minister Narendra Modi. They were later arrested by the police from the Rajsamand district.
Meanwhile, as tensions gripped the city and protests erupted against the killing, authorities clamped prohibitory measures in Udaipur, and across the state. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to maintain peace and refrain from sharing the video of the killing. Gehlot also appealed to PM Modi to address the nation to calm down rising communal tensions.
Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the incident and urged the Gehlot government to ensure speedy justice for the victim.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
-
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
