Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bikaner, tremors felt across Rajasthan
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan on Friday at 8:01 am on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.
More updates awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bikaner, tremors felt across Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students, teacher infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools in Rajasthan
- A girl student was found Covid-19 infected in Dausa’s Lalsot last week, after which the student was quarantined and the classroom, she attended, was shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will oppose till farm laws are not withdrawn': Sachin Pilot
- Pilot is attending farmers' panchayats across different parts of Rajasthan which are being organised by his supporters and MLAs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have no conflict with Vasundhara Raje, says BJP’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan orders removal of 20 unfit elephants from Amer Fort
- A committee suggested phasing out elephant rides at Amer fort by replacing them with electric vehicle rides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stripped, thrashed in Rajasthan’s Bilwara over his relationship with a woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan civic polls: Congress gets chairperson posts to 48 urban local bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
- Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS extorted money from 27 corrupt cops, maintained register: ACB
- The ACB suspects that the details of corrupt police officers were recorded in a register by a policeman who was either posted at the intelligence or vigilance wing of the former SP’s office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPS officer Manish Agarwal suspended by Rajasthan govt; professes innocence
- Agrawal was arrested on Tuesday in a case of extortion racket, allegedly run by senior state government officials. Currently, he is in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
- A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday
- The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism
- According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox