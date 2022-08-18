Examining possibility of providing job to kin of Dalit student: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government was examining the possibility of providing a government job to a family member of the Dalit student, who died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him in Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes.
In a series of tweets, he said the accused was arrested immediately and that assistance of ₹5 lakh was given to the boy’s family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He added that the state unit of the ruling Congress gave ₹20 lakh to the family.
Gehlot asked Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to address the issue of untouchability. “The RSS and BJP, which talk about Hindutva, should first work on untouchability.”
Gehlot said such incidents happen everywhere in the country but in Rajasthan action is taken immediately. “The law and order situation in the state is better than other states,” he said.
Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise
Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of Rs 70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'. Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology. The internet has had mixed views on this incident.
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar's Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone's throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch aims to clear 180 pending cases
New Delhi: The Delhi government's anti-corruption branch is aiming to finish investigation in 180 pending cases, officials aware of the development said, and added that some of them date back to 2010. The development is important in the backdrop of Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena taking a “serious view of the procedural lapses and delays” by the ACB. Officers in the ACB are brought on deputation from the Delhi Police.
