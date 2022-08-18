Examining possibility of providing job to kin of Dalit student: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government was examining the possibility of providing a government job to a family member of the Dalit student, who died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him in Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes.

In a series of tweets, he said the accused was arrested immediately and that assistance of ₹5 lakh was given to the boy’s family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He added that the state unit of the ruling Congress gave ₹20 lakh to the family.

Gehlot asked Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to address the issue of untouchability. “The RSS and BJP, which talk about Hindutva, should first work on untouchability.”

Gehlot said such incidents happen everywhere in the country but in Rajasthan action is taken immediately. “The law and order situation in the state is better than other states,” he said.

