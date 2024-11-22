Menu Explore
Five killed in Udaipur after car collides with truck: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 08:23 AM IST

A police team reached the spot and with help of locals, the bodies were extricated from the wreckage and transported to MB Hospital’s mortuary by ambulance

Five people, including son of a police head constable, were killed after their car collided with a truck in Udaipur’s Ambari area, officials said.

Police are ascertaining details related to the accident and the truck-trailer has been seized. (Representative file photo)
Police are ascertaining details related to the accident and the truck-trailer has been seized. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday in the Ambari area.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sukher police station Himanshu Singh Rajawat said, “The victims were traveling in a car when the crash occurred. All the deceased were identified. The group was heading towards Debari on the wrong side of the road from Ambari when they suddenly saw the oncoming truck- trailer. The downhill slope caused the truck to speed, and despite the driver’s efforts to avoid the collision, there was no space to maneuver. As a result, the truck and car collided head-on, severely crushing the car”.

The impact was so intense that all the occupants of the car died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot and with help of locals, the bodies were extricated from the wreckage and transported to MB Hospital’s mortuary by ambulance, Rajawat added.

Police are ascertaining details related to the accident and the truck-trailer has been seized.

