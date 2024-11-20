Truck crashes into ambulance that met with accident, kills 4: Rajasthan Police

BARMER: Four persons including women were killed early on Wednesday when a speeding truck crashed into an ambulance that was ferrying a 21-year-old patient to a hospital in Jodhpur, police said. Police said the deadly accident took place at about 2am on Wednesday near the Gajangarh toll plaza (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the deadly accident took place at about 2am near the Gajangarh toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Pali district, just 50km from its destination, the Jodhpur government hospital.

Ashok Kumar, a 21-year-old from Jalore’s Vadanaya Bhadvhi village, who was being taken to the Jodhpur hospital, survived the accident, his third road accident in the last few days.

Police said Kumar was on a trip to Gujarat when he first met with a road accident in Palanpur and was admitted to a private hospital.

His family back home later decided to shift him to Jodhpur for treatment and an ambulance was sent from Jodhpur to Palanpur. But this ambulance too met with an accident near the Gajangarh toll plaza involving stray cattle and its driver requisitioned another ambulance to carry Kumar to Jodhpur.

The patient was being shifted to the replacement ambulance when a speeding truck crashed into the damaged ambulance, said Rohat station house officer Niranjan Singh, according to PTI.

Two women, Mohni Devi (42) and Phagli Devi (45), who were accompanying Kumar for the 300km journey, died on the spot and were taken to Pali district’s Bangar hospital.

The ambulance driver Sunil Bishnoi (32) and another person, Hariram Bishnoi (53), who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the Jodhpur hospital for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.