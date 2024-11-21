Man dies as car rear ends truck parked illegally amid poor visibility

: A 25-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in collided with the rear of an illegally parked truck on Major Sushil Aima Marg in Gurugram’s Sector 22 amid poor visibility, police said on Thursday. The victim, identified as Dhruv Vats, was a lawyer living in Dundahera, Sector 21. He was returning from Chandigarh, where he appeared before the Punjab and Haryana high court for a case hearing. (Representational Image)

Police said the incident took place near Tau Devilal Park between 2.30am and 3.15am on Wednesday.

“The errant truck was left parked on the road without any indicator, light, reflector or warning signage at the rear. It seems that Vats could not spot it on time due to poor visibility and fog which resulted in the accident,” a police officer investigating the case said.

The officer said preliminary findings suggest that Vats attempted to swerve at the last moment to avoid the truck, but the car still struck the vehicle’s rear.

“He was badly wounded and commuters alerted the police control room as well as his family using his cellphone. They also arranged an ambulance to rush him to the Sector-10A civil hospital where doctors tried to treat him, but he soon succumbed to severe injuries he sustained in the head and chest,” he said.

Bijender Singh, station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said that by the time a police team had reached the spot, Vats had been rushed to the hospital. “The cops reached the hospital to find him dead. Later the car and the truck were impounded from the spot and removed to clear the lane for traffic,” he said.

“The truck was haphazardly left parked on the main road. The situation further aggravated due to poor visibility caused by pollution and fog,” he said, adding they were trying to trace the truck driver and arrest him.

On the complaint of Harkesh Vats, father of the deceased person, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.