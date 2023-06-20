Flood-like situation in Rajasthan amid heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Biparjoy

A flood-like situation arose in five districts of Rajasthan, namely Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, and Rajmasand, due to due to excessive rainfall under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, around 23 out of 54 dams in Pali, and 27 out of 29 dams in Sirohi overflowed due to heavy rain. (File image)

Barmer recorded 192.37mm rainfall in the last five days. Jalore had 419.10mm rain which is even 1.3mm, Sirohi saw 464.66mm rainfall in Sirohi while Rajmasand witnessed 1.92mm rainfall from June 15 to June 19, a government data said.

Pali recorded 318.70mm in the same period while Mutana had 530mm rain in the last 24 hours, the data said. The water level on several roads in Pali is also around two to four feet (609.6mm-1219.2mm).

Also Read: After Tamil Nadu, IMD warns of heavy rain over coastal Karnataka; Bengaluru sees few spells of rain

According to officials, around 23 out of 54 dams in Pali, and 27 out of 29 dams in Sirohi overflowed due to heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Secretary to Rajasthan Disaster Management, relief and civil defence department, PC Kishan, said, “Approximately 15,000 persons were evacuated from the low-lying areas and taken to safer areas in the five most affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 133 people. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had rescued 123 persons.”

Kishan said that a meeting was conducted on June 14 with the deputy general of Rajasthan Police (DGP), the district collectors, superintended of police (SPs), all the inspector general of police (IGs), army officers, air force officers, NDRF and SDRF.

The meeting was chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to the SDRF norms, the affected families of the deceased will receive ₹4 lakh as compensation.

Meanwhile, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) said heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Baran, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, and Karauli districts in the last 24 hours.

The maximum rainfall has been recorded in Dholpur at 188mm and 149mm in Ajmer.

However, the IMD, on Tuesday morning, declared a yellow alert for Bharatpur, Dousa and Baran districts.

The department also said that the low-pressure area is over North-East Rajasthan and the adjoining Uttar Pradesh region on Tuesday.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some places in Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Karauli districts and heavy rain at some places in Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi districts.

There is a strong possibility of reduction in heavy rain activities from June 21 while light rain at only isolated places is likely over East Rajasthan.

“From June 24-25, there is a strong possibility of an increase in rain activities once again in East Rajasthan,” said IMD.

CM Gehlot on Tuesday will visit the cyclone-affected districts of Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Jodhpur and Pali through an aerial tour and interact with the affected people in those places.