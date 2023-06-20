After Tamil Nadu, IMD warns of heavy rain over coastal Karnataka; Bengaluru sees few spells of rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a thunderstorm warning over coastal parts of Karnataka, also giving out a 'watch' warning for southern Karnataka for the coming days of the week amid the start of the monsoon season. A lightning strike during a thunderstorm. (AFP File Photo/For representation purposes)

Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka till Thursday, the department said in its daily bulletin.

In its thunderstorm warning, the IMD said, thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places, with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph over interior parts of Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 48 hours as well, it added.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by four to five degrees Celsius at isolated places over Interior Karnataka and above normal by three to four degrees Celsius at a few places over coastal Karnataka till Thursday, the IMD said.

It also issued a fisheries warning, saying that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Karnataka coast till Wednesday. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea,” it stated in its bulletin.

For Bengaluru city, the IMD forecasted a generally cloudy sky over the next two days, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely. “Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” it added.

This comes at a time when schools in parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, including in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai, have been closed in view of a heavy rainfall warning from the IMD, which also issued a yellow alert for some districts in the state today.

A report also said the showers have forced Tamil Nadu authorities to divert at least 10 Chennai-bound flights to the Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, due to bad weather. International flights that have been diverted to Bengaluru include those from Doha, Abu Dhabi, London, Sharjah, Colombo, Singapore, Muscat and Dubai.