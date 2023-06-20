Several states brace for heavy rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD updates

The well-marked low-pressure area over parts of Rajasthan further weakened in the last 24 hours which is expected to bring bouts of heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan on June 20 and heavy rain the next day, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The northern parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rain over adjoining areas today and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of Northwest Madhya Pradesh. Commuters ply along the flooded street amid heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI)

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in most areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. There is a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya on June 20.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand on June 21-22, Gangetic West Bengal on June 21-22, and Odisha on June 21-23.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, while the plains of Northwest India will see isolated to scattered rainfall during the next five days. There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on June 22-23.

Light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over the South India region in the next five days. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on June 20, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

The Met department issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next three hours for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts. According to IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Thiravallur, Claennai, Kancheepurani, and Chengalpattu districts during the three hours.

"Convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu. Kanchipuram and Thituvallur districts during the past two hours have caused intense thunderstorms with moderate rain in any areas of these districts," the IMD said.

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on June 20 and 21 in Himachal Pradesh and thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places on June 22 and 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail