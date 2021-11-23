Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje begins tour of six districts

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday began a four-day tour of six districts from Chittorgarh’s Sanwaliya Temple. She will visit eight prominent temples in Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Bhilawara and Ajmer. Raje will conclude the tour at the Ajmer Dargah.

A leader familiar with the matter said Raje’s tour was long pending firstly due to Covid-19 and later her daughter-in-law was unwell. The visit is only to pay condolence to family members of party leaders, the leader said and added all are aware of Raje’s fondness for visiting temples. He added that there will be no public meeting during the four-day tour.

Raje visited temples in Bharatpur on her birthday in March and flood affected areas of Kota and Jhalawar in August.

A BJP lawmaker, who did not want to be named, said no matter what people close to her call the tour, but it is to do with the 2023 assembly elections. “She made a similar attempt in March when she took out a two-day yatra in the Bharatpur region in a possible attempt to show her strength on the occasion of her birthday.” He said of former and present lawmakers joined her. “The issue was also raised with the central leadership.”

Ruling Congress leader Archana Sharma called Raje the only face of the BJP that masses recognise. Sharma added BJP was sidelining Raje. “Her tour indicates that she has decided to lead...on her own. The factionalism and no respect for seniors in the BJP is evident.”

Political analyst Manish Godha said such visits are like warming up activities before the polls. He added the fresh tour will also boost BJP workers’ morale. “This yatra is also to strengthen her political relevance.”