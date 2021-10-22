Vasundhara Raje is asked about BJP’s CM face for Rajasthan. She responds

JAIPUR: “Only a person who has the love of all communities gets to rule,” former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje said on Friday, her response to a question on several BJP leaders trying to project themselves as the party’s presumptive chief minister for the 2023 assembly polls.

There has been intense infighting in the Rajasthan unit of the BJP with a section of party leaders, said to be supporters of Vasundhara Raje, seeking removal of state party chief Satish Poonia, who has repeatedly insisted that the party hasn’t decided who will lead the BJP campaign for the next assembly elections.

Raje’s supporters recently also took offence to the party leaving out her photograph from the BJP posters in Jaipur, after which the state unit, made amends and included her photo in the posters. Raje has not actively participated in party functions in the state including the recently held state BJP executive meeting in Udaipur.

Raje told reporters in Jodhpur that people will decide who will be the party’s CM’s face, and asked her supporters to get ready for assembly elections in November-December 2023 and Lok polls in April-May 2024.

Raje, who is also BJP vice-president, said, “What people want is more important. One thing needs to be understood that all the communities needed to be loved and only that person will rule in the future, who gets their love in return.”

Raje was on a two-day visit to Jodhpur to pay homage to mother of union cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who passed away last week, and to former minister and Congress leader Mahipal Maderna, who died on Sunday.

On infighting in Congress, she said, “It’s their internal issue but it is a fact that the Congress is a sinking ship.”

Interacting with party workers and leaders at Jodhpur circuit house, she asked them to get ready for the next elections. “I have asked all the workers to get ready as the bugle for election in 2023-24 (Assembly and Lok Sabha) has to be blown. I have told them to come out in the field with great strength”, she said.

Political analyst Manish Godha said she was a given warm welcome by the workers in Jodhpur and thereafter such a statement is a message to the party that people still love her and she can sway people’s sentiment. Godha added Raje stature cannot be neglected by her party if they want to return to power in Rajasthan.