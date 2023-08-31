News / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan: Police

4 killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Aug 31, 2023 03:46 PM IST

On Thursday, a speeding car ran over three pilgrims who were on their way to Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer, killing two and injuring one person

Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. Police said while two were killed in Barmer on Thursday morning, another two were killed late on Wednesday night in Jaisalmer district.

(Representative Photo)
On Thursday, a speeding car ran over three pilgrims who were on their way to Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer, killing two and injuring one person, said police.

Station house officer (SHO) at Sadar police station Krishan Lal confirmed the report and said that the car driver managed to escape the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Mukna Ram (33) and Bhoja Ram (55), both residents of Harpaliya village in Barmer. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital, Lal said.

In another incident, two persons on a motorbike died after they were allegedly hit by an army truck from behind in Jaisalmer.

Satyaprakash Bishnoi, in charge at City police station, Jaisalmer, confirmed the report. The deceased were identified as Kailash Kumar and Dileep Kumar, both residents of Bheel Ko Basti in Jaisalmer.

