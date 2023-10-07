News / Cities / Jaipur News / Four teens booked for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Rajasthan’s Deeg

Four teens booked for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Rajasthan’s Deeg

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 07, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Police said that the teenagers, age unidentified, gang-raped the 15-year-old girl after allegedly abducting her to a secluded place in the town

Four teenagers were booked for alleged abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s deeg on Friday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the teenagers, age unidentified, gang-raped the 15-year-old girl after allegedly abducting her to a secluded place in the town.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said that the accused, who are the neighbours of the minor girl, took her to a secluded building when the girl was coming back after delivering tiffin in the area. They left her there and fled the spot. The girl’s father runs a tiffin centre and egg shop in town, said police.

After coming home, the girl told her father about the incident, following which a complaint was registered against the four on Friday evening under section Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Pahari circle officer Girraj Meena said. On Saturday, she was taken for a medical examination.

All accused are absconding, and the searches are on to nab them, said Meena.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out