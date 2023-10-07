Four teens booked for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Rajasthan’s Deeg

Four teenagers were booked for alleged abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s deeg on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the teenagers, age unidentified, gang-raped the 15-year-old girl after allegedly abducting her to a secluded place in the town.

Police said that the accused, who are the neighbours of the minor girl, took her to a secluded building when the girl was coming back after delivering tiffin in the area. They left her there and fled the spot. The girl’s father runs a tiffin centre and egg shop in town, said police.

After coming home, the girl told her father about the incident, following which a complaint was registered against the four on Friday evening under section Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Pahari circle officer Girraj Meena said. On Saturday, she was taken for a medical examination.

All accused are absconding, and the searches are on to nab them, said Meena.

