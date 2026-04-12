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Gehlot criticises govt as Jaipur molestation video surfaces on internet

A disturbing CCTV video of a woman being molested in Jaipur has ignited a storm of criticism against the BJP government from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:37 pm IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
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A case of alleged molestation of a woman has come to light here with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on social media, evoking sharp criticism of the BJP government from former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

As investigations unfold, concerns grow over police inaction and rising incidents of misconduct in the city.(PTI file photo)

Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area.

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In the video that surfaced on internet on Saturday, a man is seen following a woman, who was talking on her mobile phone. After following her for some distance, he allegedly grabbed her in a secluded lane before fleeing when she raised an alarm.

Police said no formal complaint has been filed but the matter is being probed based on the available footage and the suspect's description.

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Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and action will follow according to the law.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
 
ashok gehlot women safety Ashok Gehlot jaipur molestation crime
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Gehlot criticises govt as Jaipur molestation video surfaces on internet
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Gehlot criticises govt as Jaipur molestation video surfaces on internet
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