Gehlot criticises govt as Jaipur molestation video surfaces on internet

A case of alleged molestation of a woman has come to light here with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on social media, evoking sharp criticism of the BJP government from former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

As investigations unfold, concerns grow over police inaction and rising incidents of misconduct in the city.(PTI file photo)

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Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area.

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In the video that surfaced on internet on Saturday, a man is seen following a woman, who was talking on her mobile phone. After following her for some distance, he allegedly grabbed her in a secluded lane before fleeing when she raised an alarm.

Police said no formal complaint has been filed but the matter is being probed based on the available footage and the suspect's description.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, several similar incidents have been reported in the city, including alleged misbehaviour with a foreign tourist, an auto driver's misconduct with a foreign visitor, and molestation of a woman by two men on ISKCON Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, several similar incidents have been reported in the city, including alleged misbehaviour with a foreign tourist, an auto driver's misconduct with a foreign visitor, and molestation of a woman by two men on ISKCON Road. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior Congress leader Gehlot termed the incident "shameful and intolerable", criticising police response and alleging a delay in registering FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Congress leader Gehlot termed the incident "shameful and intolerable", criticising police response and alleging a delay in registering FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Japanese tourist harassed by five men near Jaigarh fort in Jaipur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Japanese tourist harassed by five men near Jaigarh fort in Jaipur {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the former chief minister said that molestation is a cognisable offence in which police can register an FIR suo motu and make arrests without a warrant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the former chief minister said that molestation is a cognisable offence in which police can register an FIR suo motu and make arrests without a warrant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gehlot accused the government of inaction, and alleged that during the previous Congress government, mandatory FIR norms ensured prompt police action in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gehlot accused the government of inaction, and alleged that during the previous Congress government, mandatory FIR norms ensured prompt police action in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and action will follow according to the law.

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