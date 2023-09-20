Gehlot should not contest elections until farmers’ loans are waived off: Sarma

Assam chief minister in Jodhpur on Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan as he attacked chief minister Ashok Gehlot on various issues, including farmers’ loan waiver, crime against women and the Sanatana controversy.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Sankalp Yatra

Sarma first hit out at Gehlot over the farmers’ issue, saying instead of wasting money on huge advertisements, the chief minister should give the funds to the farmers whom he has duped in the name of loan waivers.

Sarma arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.

Speaking at a public meeting, Sarma said, “Gehlot has no right to stay in power. He has committed a sin by duping farmers. Farmers toil day and night to provide food for us. Cheating them does not befit you… you cannot distribute mobile phones and compensate for the sin.”

He continued, “Gehlot is giving huge ads in newspapers. What is the need for this? Instead of giving money to newspaper owners, Gehlot should give the money to farmers and the public.”

He said Gehlot should not fight polls till the farm loans are waived. “In your long political career, if you have not been able to earn any good deeds at least don’t commit sin,” he said.

Sarma said that his Rajasthan counterpart seemed to be quite nervous ahead of the Assembly elections.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan in November and the ruling Congress and opposition BJP are locked in a keen contest.

On the row over the Sanatan Dharma row, Sarma said that under Gehlot, Rajasthan is known as the state where “Hindus are beheaded”.

“Rajasthan is the land of Durga Das Rathore and Rana Pratap who fought the Mughals. It is unfortunate that in Rajasthan our people are beheaded. Hindutva has been present in Rajasthan for the past 5,000 years and will continue to remain in future. Rajasthan is the cultural land of Hindutva, you can’t take it away from the state,” he said.

He further attacked the opposition’s coalition – the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) saying that they are spewing venom on Sanatana Dharma but Gehlot has no will to speak against them.

In his speech, Sarma highlighted the question paper leaks, the high VAT on petrol and diesel, the high inflation rate in the state, the deteriorating law and order, crime against women and the failed promises to farmers

He said Gehlot should apologise to the people of Rajasthan and stop with his dramatics of “development and relief to the poor”.

“Look at the National crime record data, Rajasthan is beating every state and going forward in crimes against women...Rajasthan is competing for first position in crimes against women and Rajasthan and Karnataka are competing in appeasement issues,” he said alleged.

Sarma further urged the people of Rajasthan to vote for the BJP

“The Gehlot government should exit and BJP should form the government. The people of Rajasthan should get all the benefits of the good governance policies of the Modi government,” he said.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in November to elect all 200 members. The BJP and the Congress have been forming the government in Rajasthan in alternate terms every election since 1993.

