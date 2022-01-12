Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Girl found abandoned in critical condition in Alwar, rape suspected
jaipur news

Girl found abandoned in critical condition in Alwar, rape suspected

The teenager was admitted to a local hospital but due to excessive bleeding, she was rushed to Jaipur for treatment
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 12, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and abandoned on an overbridge in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Tuesday night, police said and added her condition was critical, and she was referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Police said a passer-by spotted the girl around 8.30 pm and informed them. The girl was admitted to a local hospital but due to excessive bleeding, she was rushed to Jaipur for treatment. Police said the girl was unable to speak and that her parents said she has a speech disorder. They added she was missing since afternoon and her parents had lodged a missing complaint.

Police superintendent (Alwar) Tejaswani Gautam said the girl is in a critical condition. “It appears that she was raped and left on the overbridge near a railway crossing.”

Police have formed teams to arrest the accused. A dog squad and forensic science teams were also working on the spot. Police said CCTV footage was being examined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out