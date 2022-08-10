His engagement cancelled, Rajasthan man chops off her father’s nose in Barmer
BARMER: A 55-year-old man’s nose was chopped off by a group of men in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday after he cancelled his daughter’s engagement with one of the accused, police said.
The victim, Kamal Singh Bhati, a resident of Jhafanli village under Sheo police station area, has been admitted to hospital.
Police said the accused sliced off Bhati’s nose and took it along when they fled the spot.
Barmer circle officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit said Kamal Singh’s nose was chopped off after a dispute over the engagement of his daughter. He added that efforts to nab the accused are being made.
Kamal Singh’s relatives told reporters that he fixed his daughter’s engagement to a man in Suwala village. But he decided not to marry her into the family over concerns for her safety. The relatives alleged that a niece who was married into the same extended family had been killed over dowry.
The prospective groom’s family considered the rejection as a huge insult and tried to pressure Kamal Singh into changing his mind, even threatening him. On Wednesday, they attacked Kamal Singh when he was going to the farm, brutally thrashed him and finally cut off his nose to exact revenge.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
