Jaipur: 16-year-old girl found pregnant after being raped by uncle and his son

A 16-year-old girl in Jaipur was found two months pregnant after allegedly being raped by her uncle and his son for over three months, said a police official familiar with the matter. The family aborted a fetus and lodged a police complaint. (Representative Image)

“The incident came to the fore when the girl’s family found her pregnant and took her to a hospital to abort the fetus. The accused are absconding. We will nab them soon,” said a senior police official.

According to police, the girl was first raped in last October by both the accused in the absence of her family. “Later, they raped her several times in the last three months by threatening her for life,” said the officer quoting the FIR lodged by the girl’s brother on Friday.

He also said, “On Monday, the girl reported stomach-ache following which her family took her to a nearby hospital and found that she was two-months pregnant. They aborted the fetus immediately to save the family’s reputation.”

Though the girl initially refused to talk about the incident, later she told them about the rape incident.

“After she got discharged from the hospital, the girl’s brother on Friday came to the Sadar police station to lodge the case against the two accused,” said police.

A case was filed under sections 376 D, 376 N, of the Indian Penal Code and also the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl’s medical examination was conducted, the report of which is awaited. We will nab the perpetrators soon once the fact is ascertained. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.