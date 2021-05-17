Jaipur engineer, worried about critically-ill Covid +ve father, dies by suicide

A 30-year-old man worried about his father who was admitted to hospital for Covid-19 died by suicide on Monday. The man, an engineer who had recently shifted from Gurugram, had recovered from coronavirus disease earlier this month but his father tested positive soon after and is in a critical condition, a Jaipur police officer said.

“His father is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital with no improvement in his health. He was scheduled to be transferred to another hospital,” said Nemi Chand, station house officer of Jawahar Circle police station. Chand said the man was worried about his father’s health.

Police said the man told his mother early on Monday morning that he was stepping out to buy some medicines. He, however, climbed up the stairs and is suspected to have jumped from the fourth floor of the apartment building.

Police said neighbours heard a loud noise and found him in a pool of blood. An ambulance took him to the hospital where he later died of the injuries.

“We spoke to his family and friends and they said he was extremely apprehensive about his father who showed no signs of recovery. He was also worried about transferring him to a different hospital. All this took a major toll on his mental health,” a second police officer said.

Police have retrieved a video of Jain falling from the terrace of the building.