Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 18, 2024, is 38.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.88 °C and 41.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.5 °C and 40.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.88 °C and 41.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|37.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|37.9 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|38.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|40.43 °C
|Few clouds
|June 24, 2024
|40.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|39.92 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
