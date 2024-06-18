Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 37.36 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 37.19 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 37.9 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 38.87 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 40.43 °C Few clouds June 24, 2024 40.34 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 39.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 18, 2024, is 38.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.88 °C and 41.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.5 °C and 40.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 32.88 °C and 41.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

