Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 23, 2024, is 38.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 40.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.51 °C and 41.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 40.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|39.87 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|39.19 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 26, 2024
|40.1 °C
|Few clouds
|June 27, 2024
|39.63 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 28, 2024
|37.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|36.99 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|35.98 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.49 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.65 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
