JEE student found dead in hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

An 18-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses was found dead at his hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday afternoon, said officials familiar with the matter. Police said it is yet to be ascertained whether it’s a suicide or natural death (Representational image)

“He was found unconscious at his bathroom by his mother. He was immediately rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead,” said Jawahar Nagar station house officer (SHO) Harinarayan Sharma.

Sharma said it is yet to be ascertained whether it’s a suicide or natural death. “The doctor could not specify any reason for the death so far. He was also not suffering from any ailment in the last few days,” he said.

According to police, the student was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and had been staying in Kota since April this year.

“His mother arrived in the hostel three days ago. On Monday, he went to bathe at around 10am. When he did not come out after a long while, his mother broke open the door and found him lying unconscious,” said the SHO.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital by the hostel staff where he was given CPR treatment but declared dead soon, when he did not respond, said officials.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. The reason behind the death can be confirmed after the autopsy,” said the SHO.

Rajasthan’s coaching hubs have seen 16 student suicides this year- of which 14 incidents took place in Kota, one in Sikar and another in Jaipur. Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state.