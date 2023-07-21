Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Dausa, Tonk

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Dausa, and Tonk districts on Friday morning followed by two tremors, sparking panic even as no loss of life was reported. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres near Jaipur. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake at 4.09 am of magnitude 4.4 was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. This was followed by moderate 3.1 magnitude and 3.4 magnitude tremors at 4.22am and 4.25am. NCS said the depth of the second quake was five kilometres the third 10 kilometres.

A viral video showed attendants bringing patients out of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital as the first earthquake hit. The hospital received 15 people who sustained minor injuries triggered due to panic. They were discharged after first aid.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is a member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi, tweeted, “Three quakes reportedly in Jaipur and its vicinity. I hope everyone is safe.”

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s officer on special duty Lokesh Sharma tweeted, “Earthquake in Jaipur. Take care, stay safe.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON