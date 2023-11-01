Mahila chaupals, Sanatan Dharma part of BJP’s poll strategy in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise ‘chaupals’ or corner meetings across the state to talk about women’s empowerment and will also hold discussions with Hindu saints “sanatan dharma” as part of its election strategy in Rajasthan. The polls for the 200-member assembly are scheduled for November 25, with the vote count set for December (Representative Photo)

Ahead of the November 25 state assembly polls, the party will hold meetings with women’s groups to talk about empowerment and also organise programmes for Hindu saints to discuss the sanatan dharma row, BJP election management committee convenor Narayan Pancharia said.

The BJP had accused the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, of which the Congress is part, of ‘keeping silent’ and having a ‘hidden agenda’ following alleged insulting remarks on “sanatan dharma” by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In September, during a state-organised function, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, contended that sanatan was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated.

“Several leaders of the INDIA alliance have insulted sanatan dharma, and the Congress has remained mum. We decided to hold programmes of religious heads in different constituencies to expose the Congress hypocrisy,” said Pancharia.

Stating that the BJP will hold ‘Mahila Chaupal’ across the state in a push for women’s empowerment starting Nomvember 10, Pancharia said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government brought the reservation bill, which the Congress failed to do despite it being a long pending demand.

“We will hold Chaupals with women, farmers, and the youth to tell them about the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. We will also highlight failures of the Congress government,” said Pancharia.

“Both farmers and youths are angry with the Congress government. Congress promised a farm loan waiver but did not fulfil it. The youth are angry with the government over question paper leaks and failure to give unemployment dole to youth,” he said.

Pancharia said that the party has already held ‘Sampark Sammelans’ with SC, ST and OBC communities, where BJP leaders highlighted the achievements of the Modi-led government.

The polls for the 200-member assembly are scheduled for November 25, with the vote count set for December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 73 seats out of the 200-member house. “We will win with a bigger margin this time,” Pancharia said.

On unrest within the BJP after ticket distribution, Pancharia said this was expected, and the party has taken steps to quell dissent. “We have been talking to those who are agitating and trying to convince them. But such dissent is natural in any election. This time, we had a large number of claimants for the tickets as people feel BJP will form the government,” he said.

