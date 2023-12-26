Man runs over a woman and her friend with SUV in Jaipur after quarrel in pub

A 19-year-old woman was killed and her friend (28) was severely injured when a man hit them with his SUV after a heated exchange in a pub in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle area early Tuesday morning, police said. Police said the accused has been absconding after the incident. (Representative Image)

The station house officer of the local police station, Dalbeer Singh said, “The accused is absconding. Further investigation is underway.”

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by the injured victim Rajkumar, the accused and the deceased Uma Suthar on Monday night went to a pub on the SL Marg. Rajkumar is also a partner in that restaurant -cum-bar.

After inspecting some construction work on the rooftop, Rajkumar and Uma returned to the restaurant to have dinner around 11pm.

“The accused Mangesh was also having drinks with her girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments towards Uma. When Rajkumar objected, Mangesh said he already knew him,” said the FIR.

“Later, they sat together and had a conversation. However, Mangesh tried to touch Uma following which the two left the restaurant around 5am with a cab booked by Uma,” Rajkumar alleged.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them in front of the pub. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, the FIR said.

The restaurant staff rushed them both to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries, while Rajkumar is still under treatment, police said.

A case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused.

The SHO said, “We are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Both Mangesh and her girlfriend are absconding. We will arrest the accused soon.”