Maulana beaten to death inside mosque by unknown assailants in Ajmer: Police

Jaipur: A maulana, 32, was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants on Friday inside the mosque in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police officials familiar with the development said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place late on Friday night while he was asleep in his room inside the mosque.

According to the police, the Maulana identified as Muhammed Maheer is a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Ajmer for the last few years.

Ajmer’s Ramganj police station house officer (SHO) Ravindra Khinchi said Maheer was appointed as the head of the mosque in the Ramganj village, there were also 10-15 children who used to stay with him as pupils.

Most of the children had gone home for the Eid holiday but five children were still present in the mosque at the time of the incident, said Khinchi, adding that the assailants did not harm the children.

Police said that the incident took place around 3am when he was asleep in his room. The mosque gates were always kept open which gave easy access to assailants to enter.

The three assailants, all of whose faces were covered with a black piece of clothes, entered the mosque and attacked the maulana with blunt objects including rods, Khinchi said.

They also took away all the mobile phones of the residents so that nobody could contact the police immediately. “However, the children ran out of the mosque, rushed to the nearby localities and started screaming for help following which the people immediately reached the mosque and found Maheer dead in a pool of blood,” the SHO added.

By the time police reached the spot, the assailants had fled from the back door of the mosque leaving their murder weapons behind at a hole in the backyard, said police. An FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] team has been called to examine the site, the SHO said, adding they are checking the CCTV footage to track the culprits.

He added that the police are probing whether the deceased had any dispute with someone which might have led to such a violent incident. A case under sections 302 (murder), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against unknown three persons.

“We have already seized the murder weapons. The body was also sent for an autopsy. We are also questioning the children, other staff in the mosque, and the local people. We will arrest the culprits soon. Further investigation is underway,” said Khinchi.

Meanwhile, agitated locals staged a protest demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. A group of Muslim devotees also submitted a memorandum to district collector Bharati Dixit demanding action and extra security measures for the people in the mosque.

“We have formed an extra police force in the area considering the law and order situation. The police, as well as, the collector are in constant touch with them. We are trying to convince them to end the protest. Necessary action will be taken against the accused,” SHO Khinchi said.