Missing for four months, Ranthambore tiger found in Kuno National Park

A three-year-old male tiger from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, who was missing for nearly four months, was found in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, said officials. Officials also believed that it had probably gone to Kuno National Park in search of a new territory. (Ranthambore Tiger Reserve website)

Deputy forest conservator of Ranthambore Tiger Project, Manas Singh said, “This tiger was identified as T-2512 who is the son of T-107 (Sultana). It was missing for the last four months. We assumed that it might have headed towards KNP but could not find any proper trace earlier.”

However, on Saturday, some tourists out on a safari in KNP spotted a tiger on their way which was later identified as T-2512.

“He was found near the Tiktoli gate area of KNP which is almost 90 kilometres away from its habitat in RTR,” said Singh.

Officials also believed that it had probably gone to KNP in search of a new territory.

“This seems to be a trend of several young tigers who have been visiting KNP frequently in search of new territory. Before T-2512, at least five young tigers had visited KNP in the last five years. However, none of them ever made it their territory,” said Singh.

In 2020, T-38 had visited KNP and also stayed there for nearly a year following which it returned to RTR in 2021. Three other tigers T-72, T-47, and T-132 also visited KNP between 2021 and 2022 while T-136 also reached KNP in 2023 and returned in a few weeks.

“Our team was able to trace the tiger on Saturday and we are constantly monitoring it. The KNP officials are also meanwhile monitoring the cheetahs residing in KNP to ensure both the animal’s safety,” said Singh.