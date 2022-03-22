NCW sends fact-finding team to Dholpur as police rule out gang rape of woman

JAIPUR: A day after local police ruled out gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, the national commission for women (NCW) said that it has sent a three-member fact-finding team to the village.

The survivor in her complaint on March 16 alleged that she was gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband when they were returning home from a farm. However, on Monday, the police claimed that the woman was not gang-raped but thrashed by the accused.

A release by NCW said that the three-member team will meet the survivor and her family and will hold a meeting with the station house officer concerned, superintendent of police and the investigating officer to inquire about the investigation conducted into the matter.

The Commission took cognizance of the reported crime on March 19. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the director general of police (DGP), Rajasthan, to immediately file a first information report (FIR) against the unknown accused persons and to arrest them at the earliest, the release said.

The district superintendent of police, SR Meena said, “A case of gang rape and violence was registered at Kanchanpur police station on March 16. Her statement was recorded and medical was done. After looking into all the aspects, our investigation concluded that there was no incident of gang rape, and she was only thrashed.”

He said the six accused involved in the incident were of the same village and they will be arrested for thrashing the victim.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, who are the residents of her village, under relevant sections of IPC including 376-D, and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chairperson of State Women Commission, Rehana Raiz visited the survivor on Monday and asked the police to ensure justice to her.

