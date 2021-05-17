North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown
The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.
These include the Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train, the Jodhpur-Indore special train, the Jodhpur-Barmer special train, the Jodhpur-Bilada special train and the Sriganganagar-Ambala special train, which will remain cancelled from May 19 until further orders.
Apart from this, the number of trips of four trains has been reduced. The Ajmer-Amritsar special train will now operate only on Wednesday, instead of two days a week, from May 19 till further orders.
