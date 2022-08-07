On uproar over rape law, Rajasthan CM says ‘I only said the truth’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in the eye of a storm over his remark on the law to hang rape accused, said he was only speaking the truth.
Gehlot said the number of murders after rape have gone up over the past years and his statement only reveals the truth. “I only spoke the truth. Whenever a rapist rapes a child, they then kill them for the fear of being identified… So many deaths have never happened before,” the veteran Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On Friday, the Rajasthan chief minister said that ever since the law to hang rape accused came into force, incidents of murdering rape victims have increased across the country.
"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case (2012 Delhi gangrape case), the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," he said during a demonstration by the Congress in Delhi against the Union government over price rise and unemployment.
"The rapist feels the victim will become a witness against the accused. In such a situation, the accused finds it right to kill the victim. The reports that are coming from all over the country show a very dangerous trend. The situation in the country is not good," Gehlot added.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan termed Gehlot's remark as unfortunate and shameful.
BJP's Rajendra Rathore, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan, cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics and police reports and said the western state ranked at the top in rape cases, with nearly 2,000 incidents (on an average) being reported every year.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sought Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's response to Gehlot's remark on the rape law.
Poonawalla said the Rajasthan chief minister was blaming the law, which was made stringent by under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) watch after the Delhi 2012 gang rape case, instead of blaming the rapists.
"In the past, Gehlot had said that most of the rape cases filed by SC women are fake and even blamed the crime on rising unemployment and price rise. He also cited the statements of Shantilal Dhariwal, a minister in the Gehlot government, who had said that Rajasthan was a 'mardon ka pradesh' (male’s state) while justifying why Rajasthan had become number one in rapes and women atrocities. He linked this to the rise in rapes in Rajasthan," the BJP spokesperson told ANI.
(With agency inputs)
-
Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains
The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna.
-
JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
-
UP police grieve death of explosive detection dog 'Oli'
The Uttar Pradesh police has lost one of its most loyal workers. After serving the department for more than 10 years, constable 'Oli', a dog that specialised in explosive detection, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised for Oli. Over the last 10 years, Oli was instrumental in apprehending criminals and finding out hidden explosives on multiple occasions. Oli died while on duty on Saturday evening.
-
Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on 'murders after rapes' has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”. Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot's statement is unfortunate and shameful. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, hRathoresaid.
-
Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least one lakh cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics