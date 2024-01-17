People regret electing BJP in Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the people of the state now regret electing them to power within a month of the government being formed. Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Representative Photo)

The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah lied to the people during the entire election campaign to come into power, adding that the people of the state are already frustrated with the BJP’s performance in the last one month.

Stating that the violence against women has increased in the past one month since the BJP came to power, Gehlot, while speaking to the media persons at the Jaipur airport said, “The BJP should not have said a slew of lies during their campaign to spoil the Congress’s image.”

Gehlot said that when Congress was in power, Rajasthan was at least better than a lot of other states in terms of violence against women. The rape cases have increased in the last one and a half months. This shows how the BJP leaders lied during the election to disorient the people, he said.

“The way the government is working, people are not going to tolerate it. Their (BJP) attitude will also make a huge difference during the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Referring to Tuesday’s raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of the former Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi, Gehlot said, “It has become a regular matter in the country. People are not going to tolerate such arrogance. It has been only a month of this government, the talks are going around across the state that it is not a good one.”

Terming the BJP’s action to push the central agency as their ‘washing machine’, the former CM said, that the people, whose places have been raided by the Central agencies, get a clean chit after joining the BJP.

“The entire country is watching what they (BJP) are doing. I can assure you that they will never know when their arrogance, and power are gone if they continue this,” he added.

Gehlot also welcomed the appointment of Tikaram Jully as the new leader of the Opposition in the state assembly on Tuesday.

“Jully who hails from the Dalit community has his own vision. I hope he will be a strong leader of the Opposition with all our assistance,” he said.

Gehlot further appealed to the people to reach out to him and other Congress leaders if they find that the social security schemes are not implemented properly by the current government, or whenever facing any trouble.

“I ask all of you to report to Jully, the Congress office, or me directly in such a situation. We will fight till the end for your justice,” he added.

Responding to Gehlot, Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “BJP has started working on their promises after coming to power. The gas cylinders at Rs.450 were ensured for the people. SIT (special investigation team) was formed to eradicate all the corruption that the Congress government has unleashed. They (Congress) should review the reasons for their defeat in the state poll first.

“BJP will not only ensure good governance but will also win the 25 seats in the Lok Sabha poll,” he added.