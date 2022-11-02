Pigs lick utensils at a govt-run canteen for poor in Rajasthan, BJP tweets video

A video of pig licking utensils meant to serve food in a subsidised canteen set up by the Congress-led government in Rajasthan has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the footage, recorded in front of MSJ College in Bharatpur, pigs can be seen licking serving utensils.

The plates reportedly belong to a canteen set up under the government’s Indira Rasoi Yojana, a scheme seeking to provide nutritious food to the needy twice a day at concessional rates.

The programme was introduced under the resolution "Koi Bhukha Nahi Soyega" (none would sleep on empty stomach). The images emerged weeks after chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged all public officials to eat at the Indira Rasoi canteens at least once a month, stating that doing so would strengthen their bonds with the people.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted the video on his Twitter account and described it as "disgusting" and "humiliating. "Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must," Poonawall tweeted.

After the video went viral, the Bharatpur municipality official said some irregularities were found, and the organisation’s contract had been cancelled. Teams have been formed to probe the matter.

