Sachin Pilot turns 44; his supporters plant saplings, release video on him

Jaipur’s Civil Lines today wore a festive look on the 44th birthday of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The lane next to Rajasthan Governor’s house was closed for traffic with Pilot’s supporters coming from across the state. Pilot’s posters across the state, on every crossing and lanes created a political buzz, especially in the Congress leadership.

While a faction in Congress and analyst called today’s programme a show of strength, people close to Pilot called it an expression of people’s love.

“I want to thank all those who sent their wishes, and those who came and gave their support, wishes and blessings. I hope to continue to get similar love and support,” Pilot said.

A group of his supporters, Sachin Pilot Fans club, also released a 57-second video clip projecting the leader as the future of Rajasthan, presenting his vision for the state without making any reference to the Ashok Gehlot government.

On his birthday, his supporters also planted hundreds of thousands of trees across the state on Monday and Tuesday. The plantation drive was being conducted across 200 assembly constituencies and the target was to plant 1 million trees across the state.

Pilot met his supporters and party workers at his residence in Jaipur from 11am amid continuing tensions with the state unit of the Congress over the delay in Cabinet rejig.

Mukesh Bhakar , a Congress MLA who is also close to Pilot, said, “The scene today outside Pilot’s residence was stupendous...it showed the love people have for Pilot, that, when he holds no post.”

A state minister said, “Pilot is making all efforts to maintain his relevance. This is not the first time, he does it to remain in charcha (public eye).”

Political analyst Manish Godha said the effort is to show his strength and how much people support him. Such a programme, especially during the ongoing political crisis, is a message to the party high command that he has mass support.

CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to Pilot, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Sachin Pilot ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life,” he posted.