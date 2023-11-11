Police sub inspector arrested for allegedly raping 4-yr-old girl in Rajasthan

A police sub inspector was booked and arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 4-year-old daughter of another police constable in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said. According to police, he lured and took her to a rented room where he allegedly raped her. (Representative file image)

The accused police officer was identified.

He was deployed in police line but was ordered to report to work at Rahuwas police station for election–related duty.

During work hours, he reached his colleague constable’s rented room, where the minor daughter of another constable, living next door had come to play.

According to police, he lured and took her to the rented room where he allegedly raped her.

The mother of the minor came to know about the incident when she narrated her ordeal to her.

Her father, who is a constable in Jaipur police returned from his night duty, went to Rahuwas police station to register a complaint but couldn’t do so.

Locals then protested after which police registered a complaint against him and arrested him under section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Vandita Rana, Dausa superintendent of police (SP) said that rape accused sub-inspector was arrested after her father filed a complaint.

Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the accused has been arrested and compensation will be provided to the minor girl’s family.

